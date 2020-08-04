‘LHHATL’ Star Mimi Faust Engaged To WNBA Star Ty Young!!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust has revealed that she is engaged to WNBA star, Ty Young.

Mimi posted a picture of her hand, which featured a diamond engagement ring while Young’s hand had “She said yesII” written in cursive across her palm. There was no caption on Mimi’s engagement post — but she looked ecstatic on the post’s her fiance shared.

“My beautiful and fine loving Fiancé will be #ForeverYoung @mimifaust 🥰😍❤️💜,” Ty wrote alongside pictures of them together. “Timing is everything. I’ve been trying to surprise her since August 2019. From ring complications with the first designer and more; we’re finally HERE!!!”

The couple have appeared on the VH1 show, which is currently on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They first began dating in 2016. Before this relationship, Mimi had several relationships on the show — most notably with producer Stevie J, with whom she shares a daughter.