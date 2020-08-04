‘LHHATL’ Star Mimi Faust Engaged To WNBA Star Ty Young!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust has revealed that she is engaged to WNBA star, Ty Young.

Mimi posted a picture of her hand, which featured a diamond engagement ring while Young’s hand had “She said yesII” written in cursive across her palm. There was no caption on Mimi’s engagement post — but she looked ecstatic on the post’s her fiance shared.

