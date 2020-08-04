‘LHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter Shades Hazel-E for Showing Off Her Bare Face

Instagram

Her comment underneath a photo of the mother of one flaunting her bare face makes a lot of people baffled, with an individual telling her to ‘stop with the pettiness!’

It’s a known fact that Moniece Slaughter and Hazel-E don’t have the best relationship ever, and the former apparently feels the need to make it clear once again. The singer, who’s best known for singing the theme song of “America’s Next Top Model“, left a rather shady comment underneath a photo of the rapper flaunting her bare face.

It all started after gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked posted a photo of a makeup-free Hazel rocking a bathrobe and tying her hair in a high ponytail. It prompted Moniece to leave a message in the comment section that read, “Mmmmm If I don’t have anything nice to say I shouldn’t say anything at all.” She added, “So that’s all I’ma say.”

<br />

People were baffled after seeing her comment. “Moniece now if someone say something about your crispy black gums you gon be mad, now stop with the pettiness!” one person told her. “She could have just kept it to herself. Now, wait until Hazel E answers back she will play victim!” another echoed the sentiment, while one more individual commented, “Why even comment then.”

Hazel and Moniece have been beefing for a long time. Back in 2017, the former even vowed to “smack the dog s**t out of” her “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” co-star when she saw her. She added, “I don’t know, so when I see her which is probably why I haven’t seen her in scene, I’m just gonna smack the dog s**t out of her and that’s just going to be that cause this little b***h ain’t gonna do nothing else. She’s not going to pull up on me like she did Alexis because she knows that I’ll have all of L.A. on that a**.”

In response to Hazel, Moniece said at the time, “Oh I’m for sure gonna slap you Tucan man. Issa wrap.”