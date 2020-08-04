LeBron: Being away from family a ‘huge challenge’ in bubble

The NBA season has gone about as well as anyone could have hoped for so far, but while the bubble appears to be a success from an on-court perspective, LeBron James says that the off-the-court aspect has proven to be quite difficult due to separating players from their families and friends.

“I miss the hell out of my family,” James said. “My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. So, it’s a huge challenge.”

LeBron has three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri, with his wife Savannah. The three-time champion is a proud, dedicated father, posting photos and videos of the family spending time together. Since joining the bubble, LeBron has posted several photos on Instagram that show how much he’s missing his family during this time.

Unfortunately for LeBron, it’s unlikely that he will be leaving the bubble anytime soon. On Monday night, the Lakers secured the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference by beating the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles seems primed to make a deep run in the playoffs. And if LeBron is able to get the Lakers to the finals to try and get his fourth ring, he will be in Orlando into October.

The Lakers will likely need a bit more from LeBron if they expect to make it far in the playoffs, as he has gotten off to a slow start in their first three games. Fortunately, Anthony Davis has picked up the slack, including scoring 42 in Monday night’s win, and with the Lakers’ top seed secure, LeBron has plenty of time to get back into game form.