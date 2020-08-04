Kuwait emir’s health shows ‘significant improvement’: PM By

© . FILE PHOTO: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
DUBAI () – The health of the Kuwait’s 91-year old emir has shown “significant improvement”, parliament quoted the prime minister as saying in a tweet on Tuesday.
“There is a significant improvement, thank God,” Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was quoted as saying.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.
