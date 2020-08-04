Kristin Cavallari Cuddles Up to Ex Stephen Colletti After Jay Cutler Divorce

Instagram

The former ‘The Hills’ star reunites with her high school sweetheart in a picture posted on her Instagram page, three months after she announced her split from her husband of ten years, Jay.

Kristin Cavallari has reunited with her high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti after her split from Jay Cutler. The former couple cuddled up in a grainy picture shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 4.

The former reality TV star-turned-designer appeared to sit on Stephen’s lap as she put her arms around his neck. The two put their heads close to each other’s as they looked sweetly at the camera. “2004 or 2020?!” she captioned it.

Her fans and followers were excited to see the exes’ reunion, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting, “Omg I am here for this.” Another “Jersey Shore” star, Angelina Pivarnick, also supported the possible romantic reconciliation, urging Kristin, “Get your man girl @kristincavallari.”

“idk who else watches laguna beach but this is everything !!!! #Teamcavallari,” a fan wrote. Another reminisced Kristin and Stephen’s past on the show, gushing, “Just started rewatching Laguna Beach. This is a dream come true!”

Kristin and Stephen dated when they were in school. Their romance was documented on the hit MTV reality series “Laguna Beach“. They were briefly involved in a love triangle with fellow cast member Lauren Conrad. Their relationship ended when Stephen went off to study at University of Southern California. They, however, remain good friends.

In her book “Balancing in Heels”, Kristin spoke out about her relationship with Stephen. She admitted, “Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry.”

Their reunion comes three months after she and Jay announced their split with an intention to get a divorce after ten years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” they said in a joint statement released on April 26. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

They share three kids, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. The estranged couple was briefly entangled in a custody battle over their children, before they settled on a co-parenting plan in May.