Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Not OK’ After Son Reign Disick Shaves His Head

Considering how the former ‘KUWTK’ star used to be so adamant when it comes to her son’s long hair despite criticism, a fan dubbed this turn of events the ‘most shocking thing that’s happened in 2020.’

Kourtney Kardashian has something to mourn. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is forced to bid farewell to her youngest son Reign Disick’s long hair as the five-year-old is now sporting a buzzcut.

On Tuesday, August 4, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to treat her followers to the first photo of Reign after his first major haircut. The picture featured the toddler, who was donning a white tee and navy pants, flaunting his shaved hair while posing in what seems to be a backyard of their house.

While Reign looks handsome as ever, his mom appeared to be struggling to get used to seeing him without his long hair. “I am not ok,” so the 41-year-old Poosh founder captioned the snap.

In the comment section, meanwhile, friends and fans were gushing over Reign’s new look. “omggggg the cutest,” Hailey Baldwin raved in her comment. Echoing the sentiment, Adrienne Bailon added, “OMG Such a CUTIEEEE.” Her friend Simon Huck wrote, “I’m shook but also LIVING for the new look,” to which Kourtney replied, “I love it.”

Considering how Kourtney used to be so adamant when it comes to her son’s long hair despite criticism, a fan dubbed this turn of events the “most shocking thing that’s happened in 2020.” Another fan could relate to Kourtney, writing, “Nooooooooooooooooooooooo. Noooooooooooooooo. He’s still perfect but whhhhhhyyyyyyhyyy,” while someone else said that this was “the only good thing about 2020.”

Prior to this, Kourtney had clapped back numerous times at rude remarks from people about Reign’s long hair. “She really needs to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” she said back in 2019. “He is a happy boy.”