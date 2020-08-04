Kotoni Staggs revenge porn scandal, Brisbane Broncos investigation

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of a revenge porn scandal, with the club confirming this afternoon that a video involving the star centre was circulating on social media.

“The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent,” the Broncos said in a statement.

“The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue.”

It is understood that the police is investigating the woman who released the video and she could face charges.

According to multiple reports, Staggs is expected to be cleared of wrongdoing.

The revenge porn incident is the last thing the Broncos needed amid a nightmare season that has them stuck in 15th on the ladder and with coach Anthony Seibold just barely hanging on to his job.

Staggs has been one of the side’s few shining lights when he’s played during an interrupted season, having spent several games on the sidelines due to injury and suspension.

He is expected to be named this afternoon in the Broncos’ side to play the Rabbitohs in a grudge match this Friday night.

Earlier today star half Anthony Milford was ruled out for that clash, with the $1 million man set to miss about a month with a hamstring injury he aggravated in training yesterday.

Lockyer admits Broncos’ Fifita mistake