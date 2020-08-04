Kim Kardashian’s Best Friend Jonathan Cheban Robbed At Gunpoint In NJ!!

Jonathan Cheban, one of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends, has been robbed at gunpoint while visiting New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Cheban, who legally changed his name to “Foodgod,” told cops he had just arrived at his friend’s house in Englewood Cliffs when a guy approached him and the two people with him in the driveway. The stranger then asked for the time.

He then pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the Foodgod, his mom and his friend before forcibly removing his Richard Mille watch from his wrist. The timepiece was said to be worth $250k.

He then fled, after linking up with an accomplice.

Foodgod is working with the cops to find the suspect.

Foodgod announced his name change back in 2019. “I already feel like I’m Foodgod. I’m just so tired of people questioning me and really tired of people not calling me Foodgod,” he told Page Six at the time. “It’s my name. Jonathan is not my name. They actually have to call me by my name, otherwise it’s like they’re talking about someone else. It’s weird.