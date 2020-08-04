Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Working On Their Marriage!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

According to new reports online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly working hard to save their marriage.

“After Kim left Cody, she and Kanye have been talking more. She feels like she did reach him on some levels during that trip,” a source told PEOPLE. “Before the trip, she was ready to end her marriage. But Kanye has been listening to her concerns. He has made some promises to her. Kim still sees divorce as a last resort. She is not there yet.”

