Khloe Kardashian Denies Report of Tristan Thompson Romantic Reconciliation

The Good Americans owner and her baby daddy, who have been living together amid the coronavirus pandemic, are reported to have got back together since June.

Speculation about the nature of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship is brewing yet again as the exes have been co-parenting their daughter True. Recent rumors claimed the reality TV star and the NBA star have rekindled their romance since June and are going strong.

“She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True,” a source told PEOPLE, which broke the news on Monday, August 3. “And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy.”

Khloe and Tristan have been living together with their 2-year-old True in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it,” the source added of the allegedly reunited pair.

But with the basketball season about to resume, their relationship might be tested. “Tristan’s traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source claimed. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.”

While fans of Khloe and Tristan were all ready to celebrate their rumored reconciliation, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has shut down the speculation. Responding to the report, a rep for Khloe tells Dailymail.com that it’s “not true” that the 36-year-old model and the 29-year-old athlete have got back together, noting that they are simply enjoying co-parenting their daughter.

Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods. The Good Americans owner has worked hard to rebuild trust with the father of her only child, but she’s recently able to call him her best friend.

“So many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first,” she told PEOPLE last month of why she’s maintained a good relationship with her ex. “‘If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can.”

“Tristan and I needed that time to heal and I needed time to go through my emotions. But now he’s literally one of my best friends,” she went on sharing, “A lot of that has been because of quarantine.” Praising the Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward for being a helpful dad, she continued, “‘We spend a lot of time together with no distractions, and seeing him as a dad and how helpful he is, I’m so grateful. Especially during this time because it’s such an isolating time. I’m really grateful for that support and that additional help.”