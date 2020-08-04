Kevin Hart Says He Stands By Ellen DeGeneres Amid Discrimination Allegations

As we previously reported, after learning of possible racism and discrimination among the staff at her show, Ellen DeGeneres launched an internal investigation into the allegations. Some of her peers have spoken out, sending her love during this time, and Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to stand by Ellen and the show.

In an Instagram post, Kevin sends Ellen a lengthy message, expressing how hard it is to watch his dear friend go through such a tough time. He also mentions the “crazy world of negativity” we live in.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go through what she’s going through publicly,” Kevin Hart says. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f*cking planet. She has treated my family with respect from day one.”

He continues saying, “I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another…this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.”

Kevin Hart also mentions that his post to Ellen is not meant to downplay the experiences and feelings that people may have had at the hands of her employees.

Katy Perry also sent Ellen a loving message via Twitter, expressing how much of a positive experience she has had in the time that she has known Ellen and been involved with her show.

