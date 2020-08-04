Kelly Clarkson Swears She Safely Added Purple Streak to Daughter’s Hair

Instagram

When sharing an image of her six-year-old daughter River’s new look, the judge/mentor of ‘The Voice’ makes sure to get ahead of any ‘mom shaming’ criticism she may face.

–

Kelly Clarkson is defending her decision to add a purple streak to her daughter’s hair, insisting she used a safe colouring product.

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday (August 01) and shared an image of her six-year-old daughter River’s new look, making sure to get ahead of any ‘mom shaming’ criticism she may face.

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” she tweeted. “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening.”

“And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint.”

Kelly Clarkson tried to get ahead of any ‘mom shaming’ after dying daughter’s hair purple.

“The Voice” coach shares River and son Remington, four, with estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, from whom she split in June.