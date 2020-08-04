Katy Perry Sends Love To Ellen DeGeneres & Shares Her Positive Experience On The Show Amid Discrimination Investigation

Ellen DeGeneres might be prepared to end her talk show, but Katy Perry is coming to her defense and sharing her experience with Ellen and her show.

In a few tweets, Katy sends Ellen some love, and speaks to the positive experience she had while encountering the show. She also mentions Ellen’s efforts toward the fight for equality.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on The Ellen Show. I think we have all witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you lobe and a hug, friend.”

As we previously reported, The Ellen Show is under official investigation for alleged mistreatment, discrimination and racism in the workplace. Back in April, reports surfaced about how poorly employees were treated during quarantine, citing claims of reduced compensation and poor communication.

Follow up reports cited claims that the show participated in alleged racism and intimidation.

Shortly after the reports hit the media, Ellen released a statement, revealing her disappointment to learn that the intentions of respect and happiness she had for her show had not been upheld.

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention,” she said.

Since then, folks have taken to social media with prospective replacements for Ellen in the event that she does quit her show.

