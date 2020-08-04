Katy Perry Says She Only Has ‘Positive Takeaway’ From Her Visit to ‘Ellen’

NBC Studios

The ‘Smile’ singer comes to her friend Ellen DeGeneres’ defense amid multiple allegations that her television daytime talk show has become a toxic workplace.

Katy Perry has defended her “friend” Ellen DeGeneres following accusations she presided over a toxic workplace culture on her chat show.

The presenter has been heavily criticised in recent weeks for allegedly turning a blind eye to staff members reporting misconduct, racism and sexual harassment – with some former fans even calling for her to be replaced.

However, Katy leapt to her pal’s defence on Twitter, explaining to fans that the 62-year-old had always treated her with kindness.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy wrote. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow (heart emoji).”

Current and former employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have alleged that far from the kindness Ellen preaches on screen, behind the scenes the show has a toxic work environment.

The allegations include ones of sexual misconduct against senior producers on the show.

Ellen has spoken out about the controversy, and vowed to work with WarnerMedia chiefs to “correct the issues” raised, like claims of intimidation and racism.

The star’s wife Portia de Rossi has also promised to “stand by” her spouse amid reports she may be replaced by late night host James Corden.