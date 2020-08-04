Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to being labelled the Ultimate Insider

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the topic of nepotism has been raging on social media. Several stars kids are being criticised and have been called out for not ‘deserving’ their place in the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been called the ultimate insider, spoke about nepotism in a recent interview.

The actor revealed that she wouldn’t have been able to survive 21 years in the industry purely on nepotism. She said, “21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can make a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way. It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. My struggle is there but it isn’t as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket in a train. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it.”

She also claimed that it’s only the audience that decides the fate for a movie star. The actress said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars, right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen, whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it’s the audience that makes or breaks us.”

