Joe Budden On Logic: I’m Not Apologizing!!

Joe Budden recently offered retired rapper Logic an apology for celebrating his exit from the rap game — but he won’t be getting another one after his recent interview with Peter Rosenberg.

“He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces,” Logic told the Hot 97 host. “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”

During a Live chat with Lupe Fiasco, Budden had a lot to say.

“I’m not apologizing, exactly what he said is exactly why I said what I said. He’s pander king.”

Budden added that he’s never met Logic and that he’s only spoken about the rapper “six times” in his entire life.

“That’s a lot of times,” Fiasco replied. “No it’s not, I’m 40,” Budden clapped back. “Six times is not a lot.”

He added, “If your mental health is off to the point that you would like to kill yourself, over something that a stranger has said maybe three times… Then there’s some other work that needs to be done, that’s all. You don’t go on a promo run to discuss it. I don’t want anybody to die, I don’t want you to die, I don’t want Logic to die… Who else n*ggas think I don’t like?”

Budden feels zero responsibility for Logic’s mental health issue:

“I think they all crazy… I’m serious, wasn’t nobody reaching out to me when I was suicidal writing raps. Ay Lupe, did you know the hip-hop we came up in? Think about how soft… What are we talking about right now? Shut the f*ck up with this lunancy,” — adding that Logic should “shut the f*ck up,” too.