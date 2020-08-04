Joe Budden On Logic: I’m Not Apologizing!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Joe Budden recently offered retired rapper Logic an apology for celebrating his exit from the rap game — but he won’t be getting another one after his recent interview with Peter Rosenberg.

“He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces,” Logic told the Hot 97 host. “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”  

During a Live chat with Lupe Fiasco, Budden had a lot to say.

