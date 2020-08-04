Jeff Passan: MLB could consider a bubble format for the playoffs

Major League Baseball is only a few weeks into its season but it’s already struggling, as multiple teams have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, causing the schedule to be thrown into a frenzy. Many have said the MLB should have created a bubble like the NBA and according to Jeff Passan, there’s still a chance that baseball will switch to a bubble format for the playoffs.

Passan appeared on Get Up this morning and Mike Greenberg asked about the possibility of the MLB pivoting to a bubble. Passan said that the amount of planning required makes that pretty much impossible for the rest of the regular season but it could still be a possibility for the postseason.

“An October bubble, a playoff bubble?” Passan said. “That seems to be a much more realistic thing for Major League Baseball to embrace.”