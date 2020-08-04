Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.70% By .com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.70%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 1.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Asahi Kasei Corp. (T:), which rose 14.38% or 110.4 points to trade at 878.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kikkoman Corp. (T:) added 14.11% or 705.0 points to end at 5700.0 and Maruha Nichiro Corp (T:) was up 11.84% or 246.0 points to 2323.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yahoo Japan Corp. (T:), which fell 3.20% or 21.0 points to trade at 636.0 at the close. TDK Corp (T:) declined 2.21% or 260.0 points to end at 11530.0 and Fujitsu Ltd. (T:) was down 1.96% or 280.0 points to 14030.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2867 to 691 and 127 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 23.75.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.24% or 0.10 to $40.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.27% or 0.12 to hit $44.03 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract rose 0.39% or 7.70 to trade at $1982.40 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 105.90, while EUR/JPY rose 0.25% to 124.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 93.282.