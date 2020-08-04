Home Entertainment Jaguar Wright Accuses Rapper Common Of Sexually Assaulting Her!!

Philly vocalist Jaguar Wright has accused Chicago rap legend Common of sexually assaulting her.

Jaguar says she was in bed with Common — why she does not say — “next thing we know we go to bed and he says, ‘C’mon J.’ No, I’m tired, n*gga. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down.” 

Jaguar slept in her clothes because she’s been assaulted before didn’t want it to happen again, but that once she was asleep, she woke up to feeling something being pushed into her mouth.

