Ireland beat England, cricket ODI news

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie starred as Ireland claimed only a second win over England in its history, after overcoming the world champions in the final over on Tuesday (local time).

Set a target of 329 — the same score they finished on to beat England at the 2011 World Cup — the Irish laid the foundations with a 214-run stand between Stirling and captain Balbirnie in the final match of the Royal London series.

Stirling was run out for 142 while Balbirnie holed out for 113 with 50 still required from 33 deliveries, but Kevin O’Brien – the hero of Bangalore – fittingly got them over the line from the penultimate ball with seven wickets to spare under lights.

Ireland batsman Paul Stirling hits out on his way to an ODI century in a win against England. (AP)

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbirnie celebrates his ODI century in a win over England. (Getty)

After being asked to bat first, England had stuttered to 44-3 but Eoin Morgan’s 106 from 84 balls was the cornerstone of 328 all out in 49.5 overs, the captain sharing a 146-run stand with Tom Banton.

England won the series 2-1.