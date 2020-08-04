Internet Makes Fun of Pewdiepie’s Music Taste After His Spotify Account Gets Leaked

Instagram

People are surprised after learning that the popular YouTube star likes to listen to Hyperpop artists such as Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito and Rina Sawayama.

–

Pewdiepie found his name trending on Twitter on Tuesday, August 4 after his Spotify account got leaked online. People couldn’t help but be surprised after learning what kind of music that the popular YouTube star is listening to and thus, it became such a hot topic on the blue bird site.

Much to anyone’s surprise, Pewdiepie likes to listen to Hyperpop artists such as Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito and Rina Sawayama. While some people praised him for his music taste, some others decided to make fun of it. “Music twitter when they find out PewDiePie has the same bad taste in music they do,” someone said.

“I actually thought Pewdiepie had better taste than this. I like Pewdiepie, but he is clearly completely tone deaf. We will have to introduce him to some actual music because this is just sad. But clearly this soy creature thinks it is a great musician that can choose it’s fans,” one other gave a lengthy response, while an individual wrote, “The only thing Pewdiepie should be cancelled, is for his s**t taste in music.”

There was also a person who commented, “At first I didn’t see what was wrong with Pewdiepie’s music taste but then I saw the Gupi tweet and I now realize he listens to some real pieces of shit so nvm lol.”

Pewdiepie himself has yet to give his response to this, but a slew of people have come to his defense. “imagine clowning on pewdiepie for his f**king music taste. holy s**t twitter is full of f**king r****ds i swear to god. literally cant even listen to music without r****ds on twitter crying lmao. actual f**king clowns lmao,” one said. “bruh i hate twitter fr theres people dying everywhere and racial injustice but yall rather flame pewdiepie for his music taste and its not even bad music,” another person wrote.