Indy 500 will occur without fans due to coronavirus concerns

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the 104th running of the Indy 500 will be the first held behind closed doors and without spectators.

In late June, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles announced that the Indy 500 would welcome fans at 50% capacity. That was reduced to 25% roughly one month later.

Per the AP, IU Health requested last week for “an alternative to running the Indy 500 with fans in August” due to coronavirus concerns.

“We have concerns about the risks of infection beyond the scope of the IMS plan, including social gatherings, travel, restaurants, bars, accommodations and other event-related activities,” IU Health said at that time. “This could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections as we continue to see cases and hospitalizations increase every day.”