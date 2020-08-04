How to track your online subscriptions

How many times have you forgotten to cancel a subscription before the trial period ended? Do you even know how much you are spending on all your online subscriptions—storage, video streaming, web hosting—and when they are up for renewal? If you cannot answer any of these questions then you should probably check out TrackMySubs.com to keep track your outflow and receive reminders of upcoming payments before they are overdue. A free account lets you track up to 10 subscriptions, attach invoices up to 10MB, send alerts to one contact, and export them all as a CSV (comma separated value) file.

Pre-requisites:



Internet access



Create an account with TrackMySubs.com

How to add a subscription to your TrackMySubs account:



1. Once you are signed in to your new account, click on the New button and choose Subscription.



2. In this example, we will add an Apple iCloud subscription. In Company, enter iCloud and select “Apple iCloud”. TrackMySubs will automatically load an image. If it doesn’t then you can click on the logo placeholder and add an image of your choice.



3. Click the Type drop-down list and choose “Subscription”. If you have signed up for a trial account then choose “Trial”. Click Next.



4. Here, choose the next payment date, choose the Billing Cycle (daily, weekly, monthly, yearly) and whether it renews automatically. Click Next.



5. Enter the subscription cost and the currency you will be paying it in. Click Next.



6. Here, you need to choose how you want to receive a reminder. You can either choose the default alert or click the “Create custom alert” button. Click this button to set up a custom alert for this subscription.



7. Click New Alert.



8. On this screen, choose the number of alerts you want to receive (depending on how forgetful you are), how much in advance you want to be reminded about an upcoming payment/expiry and select your account name to where you will receive the alert/email. Click Save & Close. You can always return to this setting and change it.



9. Now you will reach the subscription’s overview page. Here, you can fill out more details like its website, folder (Entertainment, Utilities, etc), payment method (credit card, PayPal, etc), contract expiry, and more. Here, you can also change the way you want to alerted, pause the alerts, duplicate the subscription, etc. Click the Save button.



10. The main page lists all your subscriptions. Clicking on the Edit button will take you back to the account details page (Step 9). Click the three dots and you will shortcut buttons pause the account, add attachments (invoices up to 10MB), change the alert, etc.



You are all set now. Add more subscriptions you want to track and over time you will be able to use the Reports feature to view your expenditure and whether you need to cut back on any plan. The Calendar gives you a visual indicator of when your next payment/renewal is due. You can filter this view by payment methods, folders and tags as well.

