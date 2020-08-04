How Meghan Markle Has Forever Changed the Royal Family

Excerpts are pouring forth from a tell-all book about Meghan and Harry that’s coming out on Aug. 11, each revelation juicier than the last. The couple are in the middle of a lawsuit that’s playing out in London, battling for not just their own right to privacy but that of their friends and loved ones. And, in case it didn’t register already, they’re in California, where they now live.

Technically they still live in Britain, too, at Frogmore Cottage, in the realm of Windsor Castle. But they haven’t stepped foot in England since their farewell whirl as senior royals in the beginning of March, and their now nearly 15-month-old son, Archie, hasn’t been in the country of his birth at all this year.

On March 31, they officially stepped down, the terms of the agreed-upon, months-in-negotiating split including that they not trade in any way, for business or for charity, on their HRH titles or status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Which doesn’t change the fact that everyone still wants a piece of them because of the titles they’ve agreed not to use. But it’s a whole new, albeit recognizably comfortable, world for these two.