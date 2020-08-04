Hoda Kotb Is Totally Down for a Wild Mykonos Bachelorette Party!

“I think so many people have been separated from either work colleagues or family or friends—people that they miss—and I will just tell them all that the reunion is sweet,” Jenna said.

And now that they’re reunited, Justin suggested they start to plan a wild, post-coronavirus bachelorette party for Hoda, who announced her engagement to her longtime love Joel Schiffman back in Nov. 2019.

“We should get the girls, we should get the gays and we’ll all just go on one big party,” Justin told Hoda and Jenna, suggesting Mykonos as a destination. “We’ll do the whole situation—the penis straws—we’ll do the whole nine yards!”

“I want to party with Justin so bad right now,” Hoda replied. “I can’t even articulate the level which I need Justin!”

