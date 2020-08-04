Guy Ritchie Angers Neighbors Over Plans to Build ‘Holiday Camp for the Rich and Famous’

WENN

The ‘Aladdin’ filmmaker is at war with his neighbors in English countryside as he’s planning to build luxury cabins to host hunting parties for his famous friends.

Guy Ritchie has angered his neighbours with plans to build a “holiday camp for the rich and famous” on his $12 million (£9 million) English country estate.

The “Aladdin” director, 51, wants to build four luxury cabins suitable for shooting parties paying up to $19,600 (£15,000) a day to visit the man-made sporting lake he has created on the historic estate he bought with ex-wife Madonna in 2001.

However, according to British newspaper The Sun, representatives of a neighbouring parish council and the management team of a local Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Cranborne Chase Dark Sky Reserve, have objected to the plans.

In a letter to Wiltshire Council’s planning department, beauty spot chiefs complain “that whilst there may be some sustainable holidaying opportunities to be tested and trialled, the application as submitted does not provide sufficient information for the AONB to encourage you to consider a temporary, two-year, approval. The ‘cabins’ aspect of the proposal is not, currently, good enough to approve.”

They worry Ritchie’s latest plans will create excess light pollution that will impact on the Dark Sky Reserve – which is one of the darkest places in the south of England at night. Although locals accept an existing safari tent fits well into the area, they are less impressed by his plans to install four shipping-style containers and are demanding the colour of a proposed chimney is altered.

Concerns have also been raised about the new holiday cabins toilet and sewerage facilities.

Ritchie was granted permission to build the two lakes in 2018 and last year (19) Wiltshire planning chiefs granted him permission to build bed and breakfast facilities for guests on his land.