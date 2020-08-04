Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. lost for season due to meniscus tear

It’s a nightmare blow for a Memphis side that dropped three consecutive games to begin the resumption of its season. The Grizzlies sit at 32-36 and only two games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

Memphis must hold a lead of at least four-and-a-half games to avoid a play-in game or games for that postseason spot.

Jackson, 20 years old, averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.4 assists in 57 appearances this season.