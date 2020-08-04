Government of Canada announces project to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of Quebec

The Government of Canada is investing money to help residents of rural and remote areas of the country get access to high-speed internet.
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, the leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant, has announced $8.5 million CAD in funding for three projects through Canada’s ‘Connect to Innovate’ program.
$1,015,365 of the $8.5 million will go to Télébec so that it can undertake projects using fibre optic technology to provide high-speed to the communities of Belcourt, which is located in the northeast of Val-d’Or, and in the area of Launay, located in the area of the Abitibi Region County Municipality.
“The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that every single household and business has access to high-speed Internet. By investing in eight new projects through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Canadians in Quebec’s rural regions can equally benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer,” said Rodriguez in a press release.
The remainder of the $7.5 million will go to Telus so that the carrier can use fibre optic technology to provide increased internet speeds to 18 communities located in the northwest of Baie-Comeau.