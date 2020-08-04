Google Assistant can now Broadcast to specific rooms or devices and create a "Family Bell,quot; schedule, reminding users about daily routines and class times (Abner Li/9to5Google)

Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google Assistant can now Broadcast to specific rooms or devices and create a “Family Bell,rdquo; schedule, reminding users about daily routines and class times — With distance learning in effect for the upcoming school season, at least in the US, Google Assistant is adding a handful of features to ease the transition.
Abner Li / 9to5Google: