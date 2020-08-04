 Gillette Venus Is Changing the Game, Launching First of Its Kind ‘Skinclusive Summer Line’ on Animal Crossing

Article content continued

On the inspiration and heartfelt purpose behind the designs, Cuddihy says, “While momentum for diversity in design is building, there are many areas where progress feels slow. The fact that I could add scars and wrinkles to warriors or outlaws, but not characters in less combat-driven games felt discouraging. With these designs, I hope that all women in Animal Crossing can find comfort and representation in this carefully developed collection. I drew inspiration from those in my own life to ensure the designs I was creating accurately represented their skin stories in a way that feels real, celebratory and beautiful.”

To celebrate the launch of the Skinclusive Summer Line by Venusand National Beach Day, Venus will host an Animal Crossing‘Skinclusive Summer Social’ event on YouTube Liveon Monday, August 31st.

For more information on the NEW Skinclusive Summer Line by Venusand ‘Skinclusive Summer Social’,please visit www.VenusSkinclusive.com and follow the conversation on Instagram at @GilletteVenus.

