French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter By

PARIS () – France’s top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was “highly likely” this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.
“France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population,” the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry’s website.
“It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter.”
