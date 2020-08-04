French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quiberon

PARIS () – France’s top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was “highly likely” this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.

“France has the situation under control but it is precarious with a surge of virus circulation this summer. The short term future of the pandemic mainly lies in the hands of the population,” the scientific committee on the disease said in a statement published by the Health Ministry’s website.

“It is highly likely that we will experience a second epidemic wave this autumn or winter.”

