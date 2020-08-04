Fixer Upper Is Coming Back on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network

More shiplap is coming.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing Fixer Upper back into our lives, despite ending the show two years ago. The series follows the couple as they help families find older, cheaper houses and transform them into the home of their dreams. Its success led to a massive home decor empire that’s about to include Magnolia Network, the HGTV-esque channel that will be the new home of Fixer Upper.

Magnolia Network will feature shows starring other interior designers and entrepreneurs, including the newly announced show by Brian Patrick Flynn, but Chip and Jo will also be back onscreen to give us all extreme house envy.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” said Chip and Joanna in a joint statement. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”