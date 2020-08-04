Fawkes, a tool developed by researchers at the University of Chicago, disguises photos with pixel-level changes that confuse facial recognition systems (Kashmir Hill/New York Times)

Kashmir Hill / New York Times:
Fawkes, a tool developed by researchers at the University of Chicago, disguises photos with pixel-level changes that confuse facial recognition systems — Researchers at the University of Chicago want you to be able to post selfies without worrying that the next Clearview AI will use them to identify you.
