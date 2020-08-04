ESPN’s Doris Burke jokes about ex-husband during Pelicans-Grizzlies broadcast

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

Doris Burke always keeps it real. During Monday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans, the ESPN broadcaster correctly predicted a call.

She then made a hilarious quip at her ex-husband, Rhode Island golf coach Gregg Burke, to remind viewers and colleagues why they shouldn’t second-guess her analysis.

“I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband,” Burke said with a laugh.

Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones responded by saying that’s why he ended up an ex.

Twitter loved the moment.

 

 

