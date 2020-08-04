ESPN’s Doris Burke jokes about ex-husband during Pelicans-Grizzlies broadcast

Doris Burke always keeps it real. During Monday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans, the ESPN broadcaster correctly predicted a call.

She then made a hilarious quip at her ex-husband, Rhode Island golf coach Gregg Burke, to remind viewers and colleagues why they shouldn’t second-guess her analysis.

“I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband,” Burke said with a laugh.

Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones responded by saying that’s why he ended up an ex.

Twitter loved the moment.

LMAO doris burke just called an offensive foul that was under review correctly and said “I do like being right. Ask my ex husband” 😭😭 — the duchess of hoops (@duchessofhoops) August 3, 2020