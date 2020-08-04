Eminem’s Fans Unimpressed After Da Brat Dishes on Embarrassing Details of His Fling With Mariah Care

WENN

In a new episode of her ‘Dish Nation’ show, the ‘Loverboy’ raptress reveals embarrassing details of the Detroit rapper’s alleged near-sexual encounter with her longtime friend.

Eminem‘s fans are unfazed with sexual details of the rapper’s alleged relationship with Mariah Carey. After Da Brat revealed embarrassing story of the Slim Shady’s near-sexual encounter with her longtime friend and the R&B diva, his fans have come to his defense.

In fact, Em’s fans think Da Brat’s claim wasn’t shocking because it wasn’t new. “Why would Eminem be stressed about any of this, he embarrassed himself plenty with ‘The Warning’,” one fan wrote, referring to his Mariah Carey diss song. “He was so pressed to prove to the world that he was sneaking around with Mariah he told us every detail we never needed to know.”

Another echoed, “why is da brat tryna tell us something about mariah and eminem that eminem already told us in ‘the warning’ like ok this is nothing new we don’t care.” A puzzled fan commented, “Uhhh did they not listen to Eminem’s song The Warning?”

“I guess no one listened to Eminem The Warning back in 09 when he clearly said this. So he was telling the truth then,” a fourth Twitter user reacted to Da Brat’s claims. Someone else added, “not Da Brat saying Eminem prematurely ejaculated when he was around Mariah and they never had sex. chile, I can’t wait to read Mariah’s book.”

Da Brat revealed in a new episode of her “Dish Nation” show that Em prematurely ejaculated during his alleged tryst with Mariah. “He was never in bed with her. Let’s get this clear,” she said of what the “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker would likely write in her upcoming memoir . “When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex.”

Em has always maintained that he and Mariah were romantically involved in the past, but she denied it. In his 2009 diss track “The Warning” aimed at the “My All” songstress, the Detroit emcee rapped, “That made me put up with her psycho ass over six months/ And only spread her legs to let me hit once, yeah/ What you gonna say, I’m lucky? Tell the public that I was so ugly/ That you f**kin’ had to be drunk to f**k me? Second base, what the f**k you tell Nick, Pumpkin? The second week we were dry humpin’, that’s gotta count for somethin’.”

“Listen, girly, surely you don’t want me to talk,” he continued spitting his bars. The next line seems to corroborate Da Brat’s story as he rhymed, “About how I nutted early ’cause I ejaculated prematurely/ And bust all over your belly and you almost started hurling/ And said I was gross, go get a towel, your stomach’s curling/ Or maybe you do, but if I’m embarrassin’ me/ I’m embarrassin’ you and don’t you dare say it isn’t true.”