Ellen DeGeneres Looks Stressed in First Outing While #ReplaceEllen Is Trending Amid Show’s Backlash

Ellen DeGeneres is seen stepping out for the first time amid toxic environment allegations against her and her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. During the outing, the 62-year-old TV personality reportedly looked distraught.

According to a new report, Ellen was spotted taking a walk in her neighborhood alone on July 31. For the outing, she opted to be low-key, wearing khaki shorts, a dark tee and a white hat.

“She was on a call and held the phone in front of her. It appeared to be a serious call, she looked stressed,” revealed an eyewitness. The next morning, she was photographed taking another walk, but this time she was accompanied by a friend.

After current and former employees of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came forward with racism, discrimination and toxic environment allegations, Internet users were trending #ReplaceEllen on Twitter. They came up with several names as the option to replace Ellen, including Ellen Page, Steve Carell and Tabitha Brown. Other stars mentioned by fans were Wanda Skyes, Sean Evans and even rapper Tyler, The Creator.

Meanwhile, Hedda Muskat, a former producer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, claimed to TheWrap that she was sidelined in favor of a younger male producer. “One day I get called into the office,” she recalled. “[Producer] Ed [Glavin] says to me, ‘You know, Hedda, we’re really loving your segments. I don’t know how you do it. We’re going to need all your sources.’ I’ve worked 18 years to build those sources. Those sources are why you hired me.”

“He just went off on them,” she went on to say. “His whole face turned red…We were stunned. You could just see everybody’s faces go stiff. We’re professionals; we’re adults. We don’t need a dog to get us to do our jobs.” She also described her days working on the show as a “culture of fear.”