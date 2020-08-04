Elective surgery in regional Victoria suspended as state frees up health system

The vast majority of elective surgeries planned for residents of regional Victoria will be suspended as the state works to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

All but the most urgent category one and some category two surgeries will be put on hold indefinitely for the entire state.

Previously, the pause on elective surgeries applied only to those taking place within the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire local government areas.

All but the most critical of elective surgeries will be paused in Victoria. (AAP)

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said pausing elective surgery was a “regrettable” but necessary move.

“We can’t have a situation where we are making the sickest patients wait longer because we are treating wholly worthy and important conditions, but not necessarily -critical conditions,” Mr Andrews said.

“We can’t put those ahead of people who need that urgent care. The sickest patients must get treated quickest.

Daniel Andrews announces Victoria’s darkest day. ()

“That is always a principle that our public and indeed private hospitals work under.”

The pause applies to both private and public elective surgeries.

Overnight, the state recorded its darkest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, registering 15 additional deaths and 725 new cases overnight.

Victoria’s death toll now stands at 162, and one of the virus’ latest victims is a man in his 30s.

Of the 15 overnight deaths, 12 are linked to aged care.

“Can I send my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to each of those families,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“This will be a terrible and any and all support we can provide to you we will and we are with you in this very difficult .”

The spike in infections comes despite repeated reassurance from health experts that cases will decrease in coming weeks, as Victoria enters its first week of stage four lockdown.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348