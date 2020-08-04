Dwayne Haskins opens up about rivalry with Joe Burrow at OSU

The tension between the two makes sense, as both quarterbacks were surely under the impression that it was their time to be under center for the Buckeyes. And while Haskins makes it clear that the two are good now, it’s not hard to imagine that they were not on the friendliest of terms as they battled it out.

Fortunately, things ended up working out pretty well for both Haskins and Burrow. Haskins won Rose Bowl MVP in early 2019 before getting drafted by the Washington Football Team in the first round of the 2019 draft. Haskins struggled in his first season with the team but appears to have stronghold on the starting spot heading into the season.

Meanwhile, Burrow was taken No. 1 by the Bengals in this year’s draft after winning the Heisman and National Championship for the LSU Tigers last season.