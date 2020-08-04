Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Slams His Pre-Nup Claims & Says He “Pressured” Her To Sign & Then “Tore Up” The Agreement-$1 Billion Split At Stake

#Roommates, although they recently filed just a few weeks ago, it appears that the divorce proceedings between Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young are already off to a messy start. According to new reports, Nicole is slamming Dr. Dre’s claims that the estranged couple has a pre-nup because she says he tore it up.

Dr. Dre and his soon-to-be ex-wife were married for almost 25 years—and during that time, he amassed an almost $1 billion-dollar fortune, which he might be forced to split. @TMZ_TV reports, Nicole Young recently filed legal documents claiming that Dr. Dre forced her to sign a pre-nup back in 1996 and she now wants the court to that action into consideration. She also further alleges that Dre “tore up” the pre-nup, making it null and void.

Nicole stated in court proceedings, “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

She then said that it was only two years into their marriage when Dre had a change of heart:

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

Meanwhile, Dre’s camp says he never expressed shame about making her sign the pre-nup and he never tore it up or said it was invalid. Additionally, Dre reportedly is open to paying spousal support and all her expenses, but Nicole feels she deserves much more because he was married to her when he amassed the bulk of his fortune.

