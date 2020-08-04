Does it make sense for Microsoft to buy TikTok’s U.S. arm?

Article content continued

Enders Analysis, a consultancy, estimated TikTok has about 50 million daily active users in the U.S., giving it a larger audience than Twitter and almost as big as Snapchat.

That makes TikTok a “very hot property” for Microsoft, said Jamie MacEwan, an analyst at Enders, who described TikTok’s advertising business as “nascent” and estimated that it would have US$500 million of U.S. revenues this year.

The current range under discussion is between US$15 billion and $30 billion, the person said, but the gap between the sides reflects the uncertain prospects for the app, as well as the forced nature of the sale.

Microsoft has said it may also invite some current U.S. investors of the video app’s Chinese owner ByteDance, such as General Atlantic and KKR, to have minority stakes. The White House is keen not to be seen as expropriating a company from one set of U.S. owners to give it to another, said one person close to the deal.

Can TikTok be carved out of ByteDance?

It remains unclear exactly what Microsoft would buy and how TikTok’s U.S. business can be separated from its global operations.

Currently, TikTok shares much of its code, including the algorithms that dictate which videos are shown to users, with its Chinese sister app Douyin and Chinese engineers work on both platforms, according to employees.

ByteDance has spent some time splitting the app’s back-end operations, said one project manager in Beijing, who added: “We’ll have to do it in a big rush now.”