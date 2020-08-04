DJ Akademiks Goes At Meek Mill Again: You’re Unimportant!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

DJ Akademiks is not letting up on Philly rapper Meek mill — this time Meek’s street credibility is in question.

“Meek, you’re not that n*gga. You can bully these little n*ggas, but I want you on an industry level to bully me. You can’t do it — I’m not challenging Meek on no street level. I’m challenging Meek because he thinks he’s that n*gga. Meek, you cannot do anything on an industry level to Akademiks,” he said on Twitch.

