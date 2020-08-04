Desiigner: That Corona Sh*t Is BS!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

“Panda” rapper Desiigner hopped online to tell his fans that the Coronavirus pandemic is fake — calling it “BS.”

“Yo, no funny. Corona is fake gone, bro. No funny sh*t. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain’t even on that type of vibe. Corona sh*t, man. Honestly, that corona sh*t is BS. You feel me? I ain’t get sick yet. I been outside, healthy.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR