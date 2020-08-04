Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.22% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.22%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 1.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.04% or 2.01 points to trade at 100.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 1.79% or 7.2 points to end at 409.4 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.49% or 124 points to 8430 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were William Demant Holding A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.22% or 8.4 points to trade at 190.7 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 4.15% or 9.5 points to end at 219.4 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was down 3.62% or 40.5 points to 1079.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 64 to 59 and 21 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 1.32% or 0.54 to $41.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.59% or 0.26 to hit $44.41 a barrel, while the October Gold Futures contract rose 1.41% or 27.85 to trade at $2002.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.01% to 6.3289, while EUR/DKK rose 0.06% to 7.4488.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 93.442.