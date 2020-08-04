Debby Ryan Radio Rebel TikTok

By
Bradley Lamb
-
1

Updated 22 minutes ago. Posted 2 hours ago

“The president said to make a TikTok…”

Unless you were hiding under a rock all throughout the 2010s, you definitely remember Debby Ryan and her many iconic Disney Channel roles, from Bailey on The Suite Life on Deck to Jessie Prescott on Jessie.


Disney

She’s also known for playing Patty on Netflix’s Insatiable.

You may also remember her being in a little Disney Channel movie called Radio Rebel. It’s about a high schooler with a DJ alter ego, and its soundtrack lives in the deep recesses of my mind, along with my last two brain cells.

A few months ago, everyone realized just how funny Debby’s facial expression was when she saw Gavin onstage. And with the power of the internet, the Radio Rebel meme was born.

She re-created the looks of her most iconic characters, including Jessie from Jessie

Bailey from The Suite Life on Deck

And Patty from Insatiable!!

But the best part? SHE DID THE RADIO REBEL MEME, Y’ALL!!!!


Naturally, Twitter had the best reactions:

the way debby ryan is the first person to acknowledge their own meme and not kill it…her power

POV: Tiktok actually gets banned. Debby Ryan bringing back the radio rebel face to distract trump so we can all sneak back into the whitehouse and bring the app back:

POV: Tiktok actually gets banned.

Debby Ryan bringing back the radio rebel face to distract trump so we can all sneak back into the whitehouse and bring the app back:

Anyway, I think we can all agree that Debby won this one.


Nickelodeon / @debbyryan / TikTok

