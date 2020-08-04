DaniLeigh Responds to Bow Wow’s Flirt With Sexy Video: ‘Let Me Hold You’

Instagram

The flirty interaction between the ‘Easy’ songstress and the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star starts after the latter shoots his shot at her on Twitter by reacting to one of her tweets on the blue bird.

Bow Wow‘s flirty comment to DaniLeigh apparently didn’t go unnoticed by the singer. The “Lil Bebe” songstress recently took to her Instagram account to respond to the rapper-turned-actor and went as far as filming a hot clip for him.

In the Monday, August 3 clip, Dani was seen previewing her latest song “Hold You”. Looking sexy in a bikini, Dani was dancing and moving her body to the music, flaunting her pretty sun-kissed skin.

“lol should I get bow wow on this,” so the Def Jam artist captioned the video. Unsurprisingly, Bow Wow reacted to the name-dropping post. He reposted it on Instagram Stories and wrote, “#HOLDYOU DONE DEAL.”

The flirty interaction between Dani and the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star started after the latter shot his shot at her on Twitter by reacting to one of her tweets on the blue bird. “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal , loving , motivating , a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking , I ain’t boring , b*****h I’m perfect.”

To that, Bow Wow wrote back, “I know I said id never get married. But let me tell you…a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST ….”

Prior to this, Dani sparked rumors that she ended things with DaBaby as the rapper allegedly got back together with his baby mama. “what I give love to should equally give back.. I’m giving all my love to myself , God and to my family,” so the 25-year-old singer wrote on Wednesday, July 22.

Seemingly wanting to start over, DaniLeigh continued, “I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul .. and finding closure for myself… I’m Coming back home a new person.. new home , new car , and new mind . I’m excited to see what God has in store for me . But I am also patient about it.”

“The blessings I receive are all reminders to keep goin and that God already has my life written out. Thank u for all the positive love but thank u for the hate as well… It’s helped me realize a lot and get stronger,” so she concluded.