Daniel Ricciardo confronts Romain Grosjean over dangerous driving

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says he will raise the issue of Romain Grosjean’s driving at the next drivers’ meeting, after the Frenchman pulled two controversial moves at last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Grosjean was under fire for swerving at rival cars as they tried to pass him, with Carlos Sainz and Ricciardo the two drivers on the receiving end.

“He changed direction. Dangerous driving. Oh my god,” Sainz said at the time.

The moves resulted in Australia’s former F1 star Mark Webber labelling Grosjean as “borderline out of his depth in Formula One.”

Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which exists to improve safety in the sport, defended his actions after the race, claiming he acted within the rules.

Ricciardo, who finished fourth at Silverstone, revealed he spoke to the Frenchman about his driving.

“I didn’t go in there with guns blazing,” Ricciardo said, according to motorsport.com.

“Romain has been around long enough, I didn’t want to go in and educate him, he should know by now what he’s doing.

“It’s not only me that is in danger with a late-move and a reaction, but maybe I break my front wing, but likely that you get a puncture, so it’s really for both of us in that scenario.

McLaren’s Lando Norris passes Romain Grosjean during the British Grand Prix. (AP)

“If you time it and just move a little earlier, then I probably go the outside, you probably actually have a better chance of defence as well. It’s all stuff he knew.

“When he saw the video, he realised that it was a little bit late. I didn’t feel the need to go back and forth. The stewards were quite good about it.”

The Australian said the issue would likely be discussed at the drivers’ meeting before this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, also at Silverstone.

“We’ll probably bring it up in the next drivers’ meeting, just to get the other views,” Ricciardo said.

“But I’m sure everyone is on board, it was just a little too late.

“Back in 2016, Max [Verstappen] was doing it a few times under braking and we addressed it, and I felt like we had moved on from that. Behaviour has been pretty good from memory, for the most part, the last few years.

Daniel Ricciardo in action at the British Grand Prix. (Getty)

“I gave Romain my opinion of it, and tried to give him a pretty diplomatic answer. If we bring it up in drivers’ briefing on Friday, open a conversation again, he’ll realise it a bit more.

“I’m sure if all the drivers see it, they’ll say yeah, it was a bit on the edge. The main thing is it’s an unnecessary risk for all of us, even for him, he risked getting a puncture or something.

“It’s for all of us, and the longevity of our race.”

In 2012, Grosjean was suspended for one-race after he caused a collision at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix. At the time Webber described him as a “first-lap nutcase.”