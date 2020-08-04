Da Brat: Eminem Has Never Been In Bed With Mariah Carey!!

Da Brat has finally put the rumors of Eminem and Mariah Carey sleeping together to bed — she says it did not happen.

“He was never in bed with her,” Da Brat said on Dish Nation.

But then she revealed some alleged details — and Eminem allegedly fired off too early.

 “Let’s get this clear. When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex.”

