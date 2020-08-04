Da Brat: Eminem Has Never Been In Bed With Mariah Carey!!

Da Brat has finally put the rumors of Eminem and Mariah Carey sleeping together to bed — she says it did not happen.

“He was never in bed with her,” Da Brat said on Dish Nation.

But then she revealed some alleged details — and Eminem allegedly fired off too early.

“Let’s get this clear. When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex.”

Last month, a source spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that he was worried about the details of their entanglement coming out in her upcoming memoir.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him,” the source claimed. “He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it. Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say shit that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that. She knows that.”