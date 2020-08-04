Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Back-to-school outbreaks

The school year is underway in some parts of the United States — and we’re already seeing how fraught reopening classrooms can be:

On Saturday, the superintendent of the Elwood Community School Corporation in Central Indiana sent a note thanking students and parents for “a great first two days of school!” But several staff members then tested positive, and the high school was forced to close its doors.

Just hours into the first day of classes at Greenfield Central Junior High School, also in Indiana, the county health department notified the school that a student had tested positive. The student was isolated, and others who had been in proximity were forced to quarantine for two weeks.

At a high school in Corinth, Miss., someone also tested positive during the first week back, and exposed students there were asked to stay home for 14 days.

These scattered outbreaks are exactly what you would expect given the high levels of viral transmission in many U.S. states, as we reported on Friday. And there are surely many schools that opened without a hitch, at least so far. But over the next few weeks, we will undoubtedly see many more outbreaks — and that could push districts teetering on the question of whether to allow in-person teaching right off the edge.

In other school coronavirus developments: Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland issued an emergency order counteracting Montgomery County’s health department, which on Friday said that all private schools needed to start the year teaching remotely. Montgomery County is home to some of the nation’s most prestigious private schools, including St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, attended by Barron Trump, the president’s youngest child.

Show us your coronavirus bills

Debbie Krebs went to the hospital in March with lung pain and a cough, and a doctor swabbed her nose for the coronavirus. A week later, the laboratory called with her results: negative. But when the hospital bill arrived, the coronavirus test was missing. Without it, Ms. Krebs didn’t qualify for protections Congress had put in place that barred insurers from charging patients for visits meant to diagnose the coronavirus. She was told she owed $1,980.