Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Back-to-school outbreaks
The school year is underway in some parts of the United States — and we’re already seeing how fraught reopening classrooms can be:
On Saturday, the superintendent of the Elwood Community School Corporation in Central Indiana sent a note thanking students and parents for “a great first two days of school!” But several staff members then tested positive, and the high school was forced to close its doors.
Just hours into the first day of classes at Greenfield Central Junior High School, also in Indiana, the county health department notified the school that a student had tested positive. The student was isolated, and others who had been in proximity were forced to quarantine for two weeks.
At a high school in Corinth, Miss., someone also tested positive during the first week back, and exposed students there were asked to stay home for 14 days.
These scattered outbreaks are exactly what you would expect given the high levels of viral transmission in many U.S. states, as we reported on Friday. And there are surely many schools that opened without a hitch, at least so far. But over the next few weeks, we will undoubtedly see many more outbreaks — and that could push districts teetering on the question of whether to allow in-person teaching right off the edge.
In other school coronavirus developments: Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland issued an emergency order counteracting Montgomery County’s health department, which on Friday said that all private schools needed to start the year teaching remotely. Montgomery County is home to some of the nation’s most prestigious private schools, including St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, attended by Barron Trump, the president’s youngest child.
Show us your coronavirus bills
Debbie Krebs went to the hospital in March with lung pain and a cough, and a doctor swabbed her nose for the coronavirus. A week later, the laboratory called with her results: negative. But when the hospital bill arrived, the coronavirus test was missing. Without it, Ms. Krebs didn’t qualify for protections Congress had put in place that barred insurers from charging patients for visits meant to diagnose the coronavirus. She was told she owed $1,980.
Across the United States, Americans like Ms. Krebs are receiving surprise bills for coronavirus care. Tests for the virus can cost $199 to $6,408 at the same location. A coming wave of treatment bills could be hundreds of times higher.
This patchwork of medical billing is one reason our colleague Sarah Kliff, an investigative reporter who covers health care, is starting something new today: She’s asking readers to send in copies of medical bills for coronavirus testing and treatment. She told us that the prices hospitals and insurers negotiate are kept secret from the public, and patients often don’t know the price until they get a bill.
“It’s a very inefficient method to ask people to send in their bills, but it’s the best strategy we’ve got,” Sarah told us. “My hope is to really shine a light on how this is affecting patients. And then, people can make decisions about where to be treated, and legislators can decide if something should be done to change this.”
If you’re interested in participating in Sarah’s reporting, you can submit your medical bills here.
Related: More than two million Americans, already hit hard economically by the pandemic, have also recently lost their health insurance, according to a new analysis of census data.
Resurgences
Here’s a roundup of restrictions in all 50 states.
