Coronavirus Australia live updates August 5: Record fines for isolation breaches revealed; 439 new cases in Victoria, 11 more dead; 12 new NSW cases as state fights to stay open

Confronted with the US daily death toll during an interview with Axios that aired on Monday night, local , Donald Trump grew defensive and appeared frustrated by journalist Jonathan Swan’s questions about the crisis.

“I think it’s under control,” the US President said.

“How? A thousand Americans are dying a day,” Swan said.

“They are dying. That’s true. And you – it is what it is,” Trump said emphatically. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”

US President Donald Trump is interviewed by Australian journalist Jonathan Swan. (Source: Supplied)

When pressed on the death toll Trump repeatedly pointed to the proportion of deaths to confirmed coronavirus cases, rather than the proportion of deaths to the US population, a figure that is arguably more telling of the state of the pandemic in the country given that the US has less than 5 per cent of the world’s population but around 25 per cent of global deaths from COVID-19.

“Well, right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world, we’re lower than Europe,” Trump said as he sorted through pages of charts, handing one to Swan.

“Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the US Is really bad,” Swan said.

“You can’t do that … you have to go by the cases. The cases of death,” Trump argued.