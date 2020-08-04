Common Accused of Sexually Assaulting Singer Jaguar Wright While She’s Asleep

WENN/Instagram

The soul singer, who has performed with The Roots, claims that ‘The People’ rapper once tried to force her to perform oral sex on him while she was sleeping.

– Common has been hit with sexual assault allegations by singer Jaguar Wright. The soul/R&B vocalist, who has performed with the likes of The Roots, Al Green and Jay-Z, went on Instagram Live to speak on her alleged interactions with the Grammy Award-winning artist.

It’s unknown when and how the two musicians ended up together, but Jaguar said during the Live session, “next thing we know we go to bed and he says, ‘C’mon J.’ No, I’m tired, n***a. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down.” The Philadelphia singer said she kept all of her clothes on because she had been assaulted before and didn’t want to risk anything happening.

Jaguar said she fell asleep, but claimed that she woke up to something being placed in her mouth. “This n***a tryin’ to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m sleep,” she said of the Chicago rapper. “Lonnie f**kin’ Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f**k you wanna call yourself,” she ranted, referring to his birth name Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn Jr.

“That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him,” Jaguar said, insinuating that she and Common were in a romantic relationship at the time. She explained, “Because n***a, if you gon’ try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m sleep, there ain’t nothin’ you won’t do.”

Jaguar then dissed Common’s dating life, saying, “You was with Serena [Williams], that didn’t work out. You was with whoever, you always got whoever’s hot dating you, but the s**t don’t last long. He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway.”

“The What If’s” singer added that after she rejected him, Common moved on with Erykah Badu, but Erykah was still jealous of her. “That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, she made that about me,” so she claimed.

Common has not responded to the sexual assault allegations. He has been rumored to be romantically linked to comedian Tiffany Haddish since late 2019.